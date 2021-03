Portugal. The Man is enjoying its biggest single yet, after over a decade of making music together. The Portland-based band worked up special versions of its new songs for our live session, including "Feel It Still."

SET LIST

"Feel It Still"

Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.



Watch Portugal. The Man's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

