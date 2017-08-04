Daniela Schaechter On Piano Jazz

In 2005, Sicilian pianist Daniela Schaechter won the prestigious Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz competition. Ever devoted to the next generation of female jazz musicians, Marian McPartland wasted no time in having Schaechter on this 2006 show.

Schaechter's opening tune, an original called "Thinking of You," hints at her classical training while confirming her fondness for jazz masters like Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock. She and McPartland wrap up the hour with a duet of Cole Porter's "I Love You."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2006.

SET LIST

"Thinking of You" (Schaechter)

"Dark Blue" (Schaechter)

"You and the Night and the Music" (Dietz, Schwartz)

"Threnody" (McPartland)

"It Could Happen to You" (Burke, Van Heusen)

"Detour Ahead" (Carter, Frigo)

"Summer Night" (Dubin, Warren)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Schaechter)

"I Love You" (Porter)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.