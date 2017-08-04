LAMC Discoveries: New Artists You Should Know About

When I attend the Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York, one of my main objectives is discovering new artists. At LAMC, music is everywhere: in the conference hotel, in the clubs and in Central Park. By the end of the weekend, a good bit of it found its way to our Alt.Latino table.

I asked all artists attending LAMC to stop by and drop off their new albums, because you never know what you'll find. Some performers from the past who I've discovered like this: Chicano Batman, Xenia Rubinos and Irene Diaz, just to name a few.

So this week we present a handful of artists who took time to introduce themselves. We will hear from others later in the year.

Who do you think will break away from the pack this year? Tell us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.