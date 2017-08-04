© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

LAMC Discoveries: New Artists You Should Know About

By Felix Contreras
Published August 4, 2017 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dive into Alt.Latino's stack of undiscovered artists.
Dive into Alt.Latino's stack of undiscovered artists.

When I attend the Latin Alternative Music Conference in New York, one of my main objectives is discovering new artists. At LAMC, music is everywhere: in the conference hotel, in the clubs and in Central Park. By the end of the weekend, a good bit of it found its way to our Alt.Latino table.

I asked all artists attending LAMC to stop by and drop off their new albums, because you never know what you'll find. Some performers from the past who I've discovered like this: Chicano Batman, Xenia Rubinos and Irene Diaz, just to name a few.

So this week we present a handful of artists who took time to introduce themselves. We will hear from others later in the year.

Who do you think will break away from the pack this year? Tell us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras