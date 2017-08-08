Qiet on Mountain Stage

West Virginia eclectic rock band Qiet makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. What was once a solo project for self-taught bandleader Christopher Vincent turned into the musical troupe Qiet (pronounced "quiet"), an evolving cast of musical characters with 13 performers sharing the same stage one night and a totally different number the next. While this eventually settled into the Charleston-based band's current configuration, Qiet's high-energy performances continue to showcase the members' varied past and passions. 1930's gypsy swing music couples with jangly Appalachian boogie as a larger-than-life David Bowie-esque ringmaster creates more than a show: It's a spectacle.

Qiet's latest self-release is Kiss of the Universe. This performance features Christopher Vincent on lead vocals/guitar, Alasha Al-Qudwah on violin/backup vocals, Shayla Leftridge on backup vocals/percussion, Stephen Barker on drums, James Maddox on bass, Max Venoy on trumpet/backup vocals and Robert Staggers Shanks trombone/backup vocals.

SET LIST

"Daddy's Too Old"

"Dionysian Dream"

"Mayfly Man"

"Get Found"

