Remembering Glen Campbell
With guest host John Donvan.
Glen Campbell, the musician and singer who, in his career, spanned from sought-after session guitar player to country and pop performer to television host died this week at age 81.
Campbell sold tens of millions of records and is widely remembered as a key figure in country and pop music for the 1960s, ’70s and beyond. In his final years, Campbell openly discussed having Alzheimer’s, launching a tour and documentary chronicling his life.
GUESTS
Kristian Bush, Singer, songwriter and producer; one half of the group Sugarland; @kristianbush
