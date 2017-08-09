Remembering Glen Campbell

With guest host John Donvan.

Glen Campbell, the musician and singer who, in his career, spanned from sought-after session guitar player to country and pop performer to television host died this week at age 81.

Campbell sold tens of millions of records and is widely remembered as a key figure in country and pop music for the 1960s, ’70s and beyond. In his final years, Campbell openly discussed having Alzheimer’s, launching a tour and documentary chronicling his life.

GUESTS

Kristian Bush, Singer, songwriter and producer; one half of the group Sugarland; @kristianbush

