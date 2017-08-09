© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Remembering Glen Campbell

WAMU 88.5
Published August 9, 2017 at 9:50 AM CDT
Glenn Campbell performs at the Ryman Auditorium in 2012.
Glenn Campbell performs at the Ryman Auditorium in 2012.

With guest host John Donvan.

Glen Campbell, the musician and singer who, in his career, spanned from sought-after session guitar player to country and pop performer to television host died this week at age 81.

Campbell sold tens of millions of records and is widely remembered as a key figure in country and pop music for the 1960s, ’70s and beyond. In his final years, Campbell openly discussed having Alzheimer’s, launching a tour and documentary chronicling his life.

GUESTS

Kristian Bush, Singer, songwriter and producer; one half of the group Sugarland; @kristianbush

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Arts & Culture