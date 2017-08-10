1A Movie Club Sees "Detroit"

It’s time for another meeting of the 1A Movie Club!

This month, we see “Detroit,” a historical drama from Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow starring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and John Kransinski. It depicts events that led up to a violent riot in 1967 when tensions between the Motor City’s African-American community and law enforcement boiled over, leaving three black men dead and many more injured.

The film is rated highly on Rotten Tomatoes, but what did you think? Join us as we discuss (spoilers and all) the performances, the themes and the history in “Detroit.”

Share Your Review

GUESTS

John Horn, Host, “The Frame” on KPCC; @jghorn

Herb Boyd, Journalist; author, “Black Detroit”

Rochelle Riley, Columnist, Detroit Free Press; author of “”The Burden: African Americans and the Enduring Impact of Slavery”

Jennifer Thomas, Assistant professor, Department of Media, Journalism and Film at Howard University

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.