What It's Like To Report On Race Today

Some of the first journalists to specialize in reporting on race were … white men. They doggedly covered the civil rights movement for local and national outlets, bringing needed attention to the ways America’s social and political systems were stacked against the nation’s black citizens.

These days, the race beat still exists, but it’s occupied by a more diverse group of journalists who cover topics through the lens of minority communities for national newsrooms.

How do today’s race beat reporters approach their assignments? What is their role in advocating for more diversity where they work? And why is there still the need for a race beat?

GUESTS

Tanzina Vega, National race and inequality reporter, CNN; author, UPPITY: Women, Race and Class in America

Errin Haines Whack, Race and ethnicity reporter, Associated Press

Julia Craven, Race and civil rights reporter, Huffington Post

Hank Klibanoff, Journalism program director, Emory University; author, “The Race Beat”

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.