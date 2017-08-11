© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Aww Yeah, Summertime — With The Robert Glasper Experiment

By Suraya Mohamed
Published August 11, 2017 at 3:08 PM CDT
Robert Glasper

For those who haven't had the good fortune to attend a jazz festival this summer, Jazz Night has a ticket just for you — section A, row 1 for The Robert Glasper Experiment.

Glasper is a multi-Grammy winning pianist, composer and producer who has worked with everyone from Herbie Hancock to Kendrick Lamar. He plays across the worlds of jazz and R&B, innovating new boundaries across and between both. And his star-stacked ensemble, performing since 2012, is always evolving their neo-soul, hip-hop infused sound.

Glasper played a couple of summer shows in New York City, for Brooklyn Information and Culture — one of the largest free cultural programming centers in the city — at the Celebrate Brooklyn Festival in August 2016 and another in June, at the iconic SummerStage Mainstage in Central Park. This set features Glasper's usual genre-blending virtuosity and culminates with vocalist Bilal on the last tune, All Matter, which deviates into a mind-blowing Nirvana, Mobb Deep jam.

SET LIST:

  • Let It Ride

  • No Church In The Wild

  • Cherish The Day

  • Find You

  • No One Like You

  • All Matter (Smells Like Teen Spirit/Shook Ones)

    Suraya Mohamed
    Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand isa contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast.She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
