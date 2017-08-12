Songs We Love: La Santa Cecilia, 'Ingrata' (Feat. Mon Laferte)

The latest stunner from visual album, Amar y Vivir, is "Ingrata," an interpretation of , featuring Chilean pop star .

"Ingrata" is a gorgeous and stepped-down cover of "La Ingrata," from Café Tacvba's groundbreaking second album, Re. That album was a breath of fresh air in the Mexican landscape, with bold musical statements honoring Mexican roots with a modernized twist.

The video was shot and recorded live from a rooftop overlooking the cathedral of Mexico City's (CDMX) historic district. By slowing it down, La Santa Cecilia lead vocalist La Marisoul and Laferte (whose "Amárrame" has been streamed more than 140 million times) bring out a beauty and emotion that was buried in Café Tacvba's irreverent approach to the traditional corrido. The tale of an ungrateful lover is laid bare, and the two vocalists dig deep to bring out the song's drama brilliantly.

The pairing of La Marisoul with Laferte is genius. They start the song with a slow ranchera style highlighting Laferte's pristine soprano voice, with its distinct inflections, followed by La Marisoul's deep and powerful alto. And then the song transitions into a bolero, bringing out the full emotion of the lyrics. The harmony between the two singers that caps the song brings to mind the taste of a smooth and smoky mezcal while sitting in your favorite cantina.

