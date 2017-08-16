Charles Berry Jr. On World Cafe

Most of us know Chuck Berry as a pioneer, if not the pioneer, who defined rock 'n' roll. My guest today knew him as dad.

Charles Berry Jr. is here to share memories of growing up watching the elder Berry on TV, joining him on tour in his later years and contributing to what would be his final record, an album called Chuck that was released in June.

Chuck was decades in the making. It's Berry's first collection of almost entirely new songs since 1979's Rockit. Hear our conversation in the player above.

