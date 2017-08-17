© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Natalia Lafourcade, 'Tú Sí Sabes Quererme' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published August 17, 2017 at 1:00 PM CDT

Natalia Lafourcade has been one of Latin America's leading indie-pop artists for many years. Her latest album, Musas, is a tribute to some of her musical inspirations, featuring famed acoustic guitar masters Los Macorinos. A standout of this session is one of her original compositions, "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme."

SET LIST

  • "Tú Sí Sabes Quererme"

    • Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

    Watch Natalia Lafourcade's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

    Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture
    Jason Bentley
    See stories by Jason Bentley