The Search For America's Moral Core

America is doing some heavy soul-searching after the violence in Charlottesville and President Trump’s responses to it.

America has survived far worse, but today millions of Americans are saying, “This is not who we are.”

Are we sure about that?

GUESTS

Linda Gordon, Professor of History, NYU; author, “The Second Coming of the KKK: The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition”; @lgordon

Lonnie King Jr., Civil Rights activist

Brett Flehinger, History Lecturer, Harvard

