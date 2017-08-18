Help Us Make A Playlist For The Solar Eclipse

On Monday, we'll turn the All Songs Considered 24/7 stream into a giant mixtape to score the solar eclipse and we want your help. With the form below, tell us what song you'd listen to while watching the sun disappear behind the moon and day turn to night. You could go the literal route with something like "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore," made popular by The Walker Brothers in 1966, or maybe Soundgarden's 1994 hit "Black Hole Sun." Or you could pick something entirely based on mood, like the Stars Of The Lid ambient track "Another Ballad For Heavy Lids."

Regardless of what this wondrous event means to you, tune in to our 24/7 channel beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 21 to listen and celebrate with us.

NOTE: This poll has closed.

