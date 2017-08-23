© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Strange Things Are Afoot In Foo Fighters' 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

By Lars Gotrich
Published August 23, 2017 at 9:22 AM CDT

Foo Fighters are no strangers to fairy tales, but in a Dave Grohl-directed video for "The Sky Is A Neighborhood," there's an eerie glow not all that dissimilar to the sci-fi wonder ofStranger Things. The band stomps on top of a fantastical forest cabin inhabited by two Eleven-looking young girls (who happen to be played by Grohl's daughters).

The second single from Concrete And Gold is a soulful stomp that turns psychedelic, perhaps the "Motorhead's version of Sgt. Pepper's... or something like that," to which Grohl has been alluding.

Concrete And Gold comes out Sept. 15 via RCA. Foo Fighters starts a in October.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich