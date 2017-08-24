© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jake La Botz On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 24, 2017 at 11:19 AM CDT
Jake La Botz inside the World Cafe Performance Studio
Singer and songwriter Jake La Botz plays blues- and roots-drenched music that reflects his time spent playing on the streets, in clubs and even in tattoo parlors. You can also hear the various places La Botz has lived in his music — including his time in Chicago, New Orleans and the Mississippi Delta.

In Chicago, he befriended blues musician David "Honeyboy" Edwards, who taught him about playing music. After moving to Los Angeles in an attempt to get away from drug addiction, he met actor Steve Buscemi, who helped La Botz get work acting and singing in films like Ramboand Animal Factory. You can hear La Botz tell these stories and play songs from his album Sunnyside in the player above.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye