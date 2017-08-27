© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video Is A Lot

By Andrew Flanagan
Published August 27, 2017 at 10:05 PM CDT
From the video for "Look What You Made Me Do."
Taylor Swift's been hinting at a reinvention this week, and the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" looks all the way back to clear the tables. Four-and-a-quarter minutes of salt and self-parody — the villain and the victim — in a swell of high-production pop references which, to Swift, also count as personal ones, too. The gang's all here: "Thriller," the Red era, crimped-hair-crying, Kardashian bashing, snakes of course...

Read our conversation — in which we suggest Taylor take a cue from professional wrestling — about "Look What You Made Me Do."

Andrew Flanagan
