New Mix: Beck, Weaves, King Krule, S. Carey, More

After three years of trickling out singles, Beck has finally announced Colors, a new full-length due out this fall. His latest track, "Dear Life," channels Beach Boys harmonies and the barrel-house piano of classic Beatles songs like "Martha My Dear" or "Lady Madonna."

S. Carey, percussionist for Bon Iver, also returns, with a gorgeous new single he wrote for the Netflix series Flaked; English singer and rapper King Krule has a profoundly warped new sound in the song "Czech One;" Atlanta singer Curtis Harding just announced his second full-length record the melts together the worlds of soul, psychedelic rock and R&B; and the Canadian band Weaves delivers a bold shot of guitar rock on its new song, "#53."

Also on the show: This past weekend the DIY Musicians Conference was held in Nashville, with seminars and other programs to help artists navigate the complicated business of getting their songs sold and heard. Bob Boilen was there and made a number of discoveries, including AHI (pronounced "eye"), a soulful Toronto-based singer whose song "Ol' Sweet Day" is a warm embrace of innocent love and forgiveness.

