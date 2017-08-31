alt-J, 'In Cold Blood' (Live)

alt-J has won critical accolades since its debut, selling over a million records to its devoted fanbase. After taking some much-needed time off from touring and recording — and from and each other — the band recorded its latest album, Relaxer, and gave a phenomenal live performance for Morning Becomes Eclectic.

SET LIST

"In Cold Blood"

Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW.

Watch alt-J's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

