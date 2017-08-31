© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

alt-J, 'In Cold Blood' (Live)

By Jason Bentley
Published August 31, 2017 at 3:48 PM CDT

alt-J has won critical accolades since its debut, selling over a million records to its devoted fanbase. After taking some much-needed time off from touring and recording — and from and each other — the band recorded its latest album, Relaxer, and gave a phenomenal live performance for Morning Becomes Eclectic.

SET LIST

  • "In Cold Blood"

    • Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW.

    Watch alt-J's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

