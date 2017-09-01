Robert Plant's 'Bones Of Saints' Lights A Fire In The Sky

Robert Plant has no wasted no time in his 60s, releasing Raising Sand, Band Of Joy and lullaby and... The Ceaseless Roar all in the span of a decade. Carry Fire will be out next month, and has already proven to be a fruitful mix of blues-licked rock 'n' roll and rhythms churned from all over the world, heard in "The May Queen."

If that first single was the folkloric album opener, then "Bones Of Saints" is the "fire in the sky," to quote Plant's lyrics. His band, The Sensational Space Shifters, has really locked into Plant's resolute howl, understanding that his sense of time and space is quite elastic, but a thunderbolt when the song demands it.

Carry Fire comes out Oct. 13 viaNonesuch/Warner Bros. Records.

