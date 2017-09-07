© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Ashley McBryde On World Cafe

XPN | By Ann Powers
Published September 7, 2017 at 2:22 PM CDT
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde

In this World Cafe Nashville session, we welcome Ashley McBryde. McBryde has one of those voices that might belong to your sister or your best friend – if your sister or your best friend could belt like Loretta Lynn and croon like Reba McEntire.

McBryde grew up in the Ozarks in Arkansas. She learned her songwriting and performance craft playing clubs from Memphis to Nashville. Now, after a decade of being the best unknown performer in those dive bars, it's all paying off. McBryde is rocketing to national attention: She's charting on iTunes, she's been championed by Eric Church and she performed at the legendary mecca of country, the Grand Ole Opry, recently. McBryde's debut full-length album is called Girl Goin' Nowhere;it comes out early next year.

Hear her performance, recorded live at Nashville's Sound Stage Studios, in the player above.

Arts & Culture
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
