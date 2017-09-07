Ashley McBryde On World Cafe

In this World Cafe Nashville session, we welcome Ashley McBryde. McBryde has one of those voices that might belong to your sister or your best friend – if your sister or your best friend could belt like Loretta Lynn and croon like Reba McEntire.

McBryde grew up in the Ozarks in Arkansas. She learned her songwriting and performance craft playing clubs from Memphis to Nashville. Now, after a decade of being the best unknown performer in those dive bars, it's all paying off. McBryde is rocketing to national attention: She's charting on iTunes, she's been championed by Eric Church and she performed at the legendary mecca of country, the Grand Ole Opry, recently. McBryde's debut full-length album is called Girl Goin' Nowhere;it comes out early next year.

Hear her performance, recorded live at Nashville's Sound Stage Studios, in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.