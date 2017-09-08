© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ernie Andrews On Piano Jazz

Published September 8, 2017 at 11:42 AM CDT
Ernie Andrews
Ernie Andrews

Vocalist Ernie Andrews is a musician known for his tremendous vitality and ability to communicate, which stems from his gospel roots. Influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Eckstine and Johnny Mercer, Andrews' own special style is a mix of energy, drama and humor.

On this 1998 episode of Piano Jazz, host Marian McPartland accompanies him as he sings "The More I See You" and "From This Moment On." McPartland also performs the Billy Strayhorn tune "Blood Count."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1998.

SET LIST

  • "The More I See You" (Gordon, Warren)

  • "If I Loved You" (Rodgers, Hammerstein)

  • "Time After Time" (Cahn, Styne)

  • "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" (Ellington, Russell)

  • "Blood Count" (Strayhorn)

  • "Sophisticated Lady" (Ellington, Mills, Parish)

  • "Lucky So and So" (Ellington, Mack)

  • "Parker's Mood/Word from Bird" (Parker, Charles)

  • "From this Moment On" (Porter)

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture