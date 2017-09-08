© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Joseph Covers Tears For Fears, Because Why Not?

By Stephen Thompson
Published September 8, 2017 at 8:00 AM CDT

Allison Closner, Meegan Closner and Natalie Schepman perform as Joseph, a tightly harmonizing sister act in the vein of First Aid Kit, Lily & Madeleine and others. On their debut album, last year's I'm Alone, No You're Not, they perform with a spirit of forcefulness — a willingness to balance shimmery prettiness with fist-pumping power.

Joseph's new EP, Stay Awake, mixes new songs, reworked originals and two covers: The Rolling Stones' "Moonlight Mile" and Tears For Fears' "Everybody Wants To Rule The World." At first, the latter seems to be little more than an exercise in willowy sweetness, but Joseph clearly and pointedly turns a spotlight to the original's words — even adding a few of their own for good measure. ("Make the most of freedom and pleasure / All I know is take care of each other / An open door, a seat at the table, there's enough to go around.")

"When we were recently reminded of [the song], it hit us how pertinent it is today, even though it was written in the '80s," Schepman writes via email. "In all honesty, it feels like the house is falling down around us, but the lyric 'holding hands while the walls come tumbling down' resounds in our minds. We hope that our music can be a force of togetherness when it seems like everything's trying to divide us."

Stay Awake is out now via ATO.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson