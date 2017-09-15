Veronica Nunn On Piano Jazz

Vocalist Veronica Nunn grew up in Little Rock, Ark., absorbing all kinds of music from jazz to funk to gospel. When she moved to New York in 1978, she split her time between Harlem's jazz clubs and the Theology Department at Lehman College.

On this 2008 episode of Piano Jazz, hosted by Marian McPartland, Nunn is accompanied by her husband, pianist Travis Shook. She demonstrates her soulful technique on "One Note Samba" as well as "I'm Old Fashioned."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2008.

SET LIST

"One Note Samba" (Jobim, Mendoca)

"American Lullaby" (Ellington)

"They Can't Take that Away from Me" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

"Castles in the Sand" (McPartland, Marks)

"I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" (Lerner, Loewe)

"Gone with the Wind" (Magidson, Wrubel)

"In the Days of Our Love" (McPartland)

"I'm Old Fashioned" (Kern, Mercer)

"Doxy" (Rollins)

