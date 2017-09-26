© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Can Your Heart Handle This Adorable Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Video?

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 26, 2017 at 11:19 AM CDT

Sometimes the friends you make in far-away places can grow your relationships back home — perspectives from across the globe enriching what's right in front of you. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile take this idea and tangle it up in Lotta Sea Lice, which is really turning out to be a freewheeling record that feels like a collaboration that was always meant to be.

Like "Over Everything," Danny Cohen also directs the video for "Continental Breakfast" with a geographic split screen. But here the focus is on the family and friendships that Barnett and Vile find in Melbourne and Philly, respectively. They goof off with doggos, eat pastries with grandparents, and surprise his daughters with popsicles. Go ahead and try not to smile, especially when Barnett holds up a DVD copy of Kurt & Courtney, nodding to their duo's accidental namesake.

Lotta Sea Lice comes out Oct. 13 via .

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: September 26, 2017 at 11:00 PM CDT
This article originally identified children surprised with popsicles in the video as Kurt Vile's nieces. They're actually his daughters.
Arts & Culture
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich