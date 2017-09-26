© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Clad In Bridalwear, Lizzo Sings To The Worthiest Possible Object Of Her Affection

By Stephen Thompson
Published September 26, 2017 at 12:16 PM CDT

Until the NFL announces who's playing the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show — Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z, maybe? — let's just marinate in the fantasy that it winds up being Lizzo, whose July tweetstorm laid out a vision of the world in which we should all wish to live.

But let's say Lizzo joins her favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings, in sitting out Super Bowl LII. At least we'll still be able to soak up a new video for her song "Truth Hurts," which — in spite of its shoutout to the aforementioned Vikings — serves up another virtually irresistible slice of self-affirmation and joy. The video may present Lizzo in bridalwear, and even finds her lusting after a shirtless Vikings player (boooooo, go Pack go!), but the song and the video's conclusion all point to a worthier object of her affection: Lizzo herself.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson