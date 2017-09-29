© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

10 Brand-New Albums We're Listening To This Weekend

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 29, 2017 at 9:17 AM CDT
New albums from Ibeyi, Shania Twain and the free jazz ensemble Irreversible Entanglements are out today.
Welcome to fall, where everything is pumpkin spice, scarves are a necessary fashion accessory and, oh, all of your favorite artists who didn't release albums in the spring suddenly make a mad dash for your ears.

We're here to help — not with the pumpkin spice, that's definitely on your own terms — but with the brand-new albums that we, the NPR Music staff, are listening to this weekend.

There's a little bit of everything, from hyperactive electronic cartoon music and two former Disney stars to a beloved country singer's return. And don't forget that there are also new albums from Torres (Three Futures) and Protomartyr (Relatives In Descent), who both offer track-by-track commentary for us today.

1 of 10  — Ibeyi, Ash
2 of 10  — Worriers, Survival Pop
3 of 10  — Miley Cyrus, 'Younger Now'
Miley Cyrus, 'Younger Now'
4 of 10  — Iglooghost, Neō Wax Bloom
5 of 10  — Ben Frost, 'The Center Cannot Hold'
6 of 10  — Demi Lovato, 'Tell Me You Love Me'
7 of 10  — The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Always Foreign
8 of 10  — Shania Twain, 'Now'
9 of 10  — Irreversible Entanglements, Irreversible Entanglements
10 of 10  — Wolf Alice, 'Visions Of A Life'
Lars Gotrich
