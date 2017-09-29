Dawg Yawp: Tiny Desk Concert

A man in a black cape holds a sitar like a guitar all while singing a dreamy tale about wanting to be a dog. Well actually a "dawg."

Welcome the world of Dawg Yawp, the musical concoction of Rob Keenan and Tyler Randall, where drones and toy pianos are likely to collide with heavy metal electronics and a well-placed melody.

It's also a vessel for humor, experimentation and foot-stomping fun, whether that stomping is to an original techno beat or a classic bluegrass tune. In fact it was the duo's cover of "East Virginia Blues," a song made famous by the Stanley Brothers that first won my heart when I heard them replace the more traditional banjo with a sitar.

These two Cincinnati high school friends create endearing tunes with roots in fingerpicking folk tunes but with a sense of adventure. Listening to their debut, self-titled album is like listening to kids music made for grownups. It's both clever and wonderfully weird. They always put a smile on my face.

Set List

"I Wanna Be A Dawg"

"Can't Think"

"East Virginia Blues"

"Lost At Sea"

Musicians

Tyler Randall (sitar, vocals, guitar, synthesizers, drums); Robert Keenan (guitar, vocals, synthesizers)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts; Videographers: Bronson Arcuri, Maia Stern; Editor: Niki Walker; Production Assistant: Marissa Lorusso; Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.