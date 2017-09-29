© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Lilly Hiatt On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published September 29, 2017 at 1:10 PM CDT
Lilly Hiatt and her band inside the World Cafe Performance Studio
Lilly Hiatt and her band inside the World Cafe Performance Studio

You barely have to listen through a full verse and chorus of a Lilly Hiatt song to feel like you've connected instantly with a new friend — one who's warm and gritty in all the good ways, who welcomes you up to her porch and holds the screen door right open.

In fact, Hiatt's latest album, Trinity Lane, is named after the place she lives in East Nashville. And the music tells her story: the breakup she went through before moving there, the alcohol abuse she resists going back to and the scars from when she was small (including her mother's death by suicide before Lilly turned a year old). She was raised by her father, legendary songwriter John Hiatt.

As you'll hear in our interview, they've got a beautiful father-daughter connection. Hiatt's father gave her her first guitar (and, I think, some pretty great songwriting genes) and they're on the same record label.

You can hear all of that in the player above. But first, let's head over to "Trinity Lane" with Lilly Hiatt, courtesy of the video below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger