New Mix: The Breeders, Torres, Ibeyi, Tom Petty, More

It's hard to record a show like ours in the wake of a tragedy as profound as what happened in Las Vegas this past Sunday. But we hope the music we're sharing this week gives you time to reflect and, if needed, escape. One thing we know: Songs, in times like this, often take on new meaning.

We open with "Blue Mountain Road," a track by the band Florist about the death of lead singer Emily Sprague's mother; it's a song of healing for anyone struggling to get through a difficult time.

Also on the program: The arresting sounds of singer Amber Mark; French-Cuban twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, otherwise known as Ibeyi; the shoegaze rock duo, bed.; Mackenzie Scott, who writes and records as Torres, will "tongue-slap your brains out"; and The Breeders return with the band's first new song in nearly a decade.

We close this week's show by pausing to reflect on the loss of Tom Petty last night at the age of 66. He was one of the coolest rock artists of all time, with a nonstop catalog of infectious hits.

