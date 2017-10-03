© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Mix: The Breeders, Torres, Ibeyi, Tom Petty, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published October 3, 2017 at 1:42 PM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Tom Petty, Torres, The Breeders, Ibeyi
It's hard to record a show like ours in the wake of a tragedy as profound as what happened in Las Vegas this past Sunday. But we hope the music we're sharing this week gives you time to reflect and, if needed, escape. One thing we know: Songs, in times like this, often take on new meaning.

We open with "Blue Mountain Road," a track by the band Florist about the death of lead singer Emily Sprague's mother; it's a song of healing for anyone struggling to get through a difficult time.

Also on the program: The arresting sounds of singer Amber Mark; French-Cuban twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, otherwise known as Ibeyi; the shoegaze rock duo, bed.; Mackenzie Scott, who writes and records as Torres, will "tongue-slap your brains out"; and The Breeders return with the band's first new song in nearly a decade.

We close this week's show by pausing to reflect on the loss of Tom Petty last night at the age of 66. He was one of the coolest rock artists of all time, with a nonstop catalog of infectious hits.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
