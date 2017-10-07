Not My Job: We Quiz Conan Sidekick Andy Richter On 'Conan The Destroyer'

As the legend goes, Andy Richter met a guy at a party who was producing a late-night show starring then-unknown Conan O'Brien. The two men seemed to get along really well, so why not put Richter on set as a sidekick? And thus he became the Ed McMahon of a generation too young to know who Ed McMahon is.

Since he's worked with Conan O'Brien for decades, we gave him a game about Conan The Destroyer– 1984's less-successful sequel to the Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle Conan The Barbarian.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

