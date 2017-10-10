© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Hear 'Matter Of Time,' From Sharon Jones' Forthcoming Final Album 'Soul Of A Woman'

By Stephen Thompson
Published October 10, 2017 at 10:38 AM CDT

While she was battling pancreatic cancer, Brooklyn soul star Sharon Jones worked hard to make every moment count, churning out new music, starring in a documentary about her life (Miss Sharon Jones!), touring as much as her health allowed, and even presiding over a wonderful holiday Tiny Desk concert at the end of 2015. It turns out that Jones and her beloved Dap-Kings also recorded one last studio album before her death late last year.

Soul of a Woman comes out Nov. 17, and it promises a final welcome batch of grandly uplifting, horn-driven soul. The album's first single, "Matter of Time," is all infectious hope and optimism, with a video full of charming footage that documents Jones' eternally game and effervescent spirit.

Soul of a WomanTrack List:

  • "Matter of Time"

  • "Sail On!"

  • "Just Give Me Your Time"

  • "Come and Be a Winner"

  • "Rumors"

  • "Pass Me By"

  • "Searching for a New Day"

  • "These Tears (No Longer for You)"

  • "When I Saw Your Face"

  • "Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)"

  • "Call on God"

    • Soul of a Womancomes out Nov. 17 via Daptone.

    Stephen Thompson
