Hear 'Matter Of Time,' From Sharon Jones' Forthcoming Final Album 'Soul Of A Woman'

While she was battling pancreatic cancer, Brooklyn soul star Sharon Jones worked hard to make every moment count, churning out new music, starring in a documentary about her life (Miss Sharon Jones!), touring as much as her health allowed, and even presiding over a wonderful holiday Tiny Desk concert at the end of 2015. It turns out that Jones and her beloved Dap-Kings also recorded one last studio album before her death late last year.

Soul of a Woman comes out Nov. 17, and it promises a final welcome batch of grandly uplifting, horn-driven soul. The album's first single, "Matter of Time," is all infectious hope and optimism, with a video full of charming footage that documents Jones' eternally game and effervescent spirit.

Soul of a WomanTrack List:

"Matter of Time"

"Sail On!"

"Just Give Me Your Time"

"Come and Be a Winner"

"Rumors"

"Pass Me By"

"Searching for a New Day"

"These Tears (No Longer for You)"

"When I Saw Your Face"

"Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)"

"Call on God"

Soul of a Womancomes out Nov. 17 via Daptone.

