Tell Us: What Songs Should Be Retired, Never To Be Heard From Again?

By Robin Hilton
Published October 10, 2017 at 8:07 AM CDT
What songs – no matter how good or how adored they are – have been played to death and need to be removed from the canon? What songs are beyond reproach – songs so perfect and sublime they're given a free pass to remain in heavy rotation forever?

Tell us what you think. Below are ten suggestions; tell us if they should be retired or if they're simply untouchable. At the end of the poll you can also write-in your own picks.

NOTE: This poll has closed.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
