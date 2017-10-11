Latin Roots: La Vida Bohème

In this edition of Latin Roots we've got a session with La Vida Bohème. As our pal Rahsaan Lucas at AfroTaino Productions has said - think The Clash playing disco in Venezuela. La Vida Bohème makes anthemic rock and roll that exudes charisma. But at its center, you'll find political activism and hope in the face of extreme danger.

A few years ago La Vida Bohème was releasing its second album, the Latin Grammy-winning, Sera. The streets of Caracas where they lived were filled with social unrest, protests and violence. Lead singer Henry D'Arthenay has said if you speak with anyone from his country around his age they "all have had people kidnapped or killed or taken away from us." That includes La Vida Bohème's own tour manager, who was kidnapped, and their booking agent, who was killed. The members of La Vida Boheme decided to flee to Mexico City. That's where they wrote a new album called La Lucha ("The Struggle").

In the player above, you'll hear live performances from our Latin Roots concert showcase, Nuevofest. But first, Marisa Arbona-Ruiz, contributor to Alt.Latino, talks with the band backstage before their set.

