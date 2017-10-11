St. Paul & The Broken Bones On Mountain Stage

Six-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. If it sounds like lead singer Paul Janeway is channeling some serious soul, it's because he was born and raised in it: The Alabama native was brought up in a strict, religious household with gospel Christian music and the occasional Marvin Gaye. In the midst of his training to become a preacher, Janeway found another way to stir up the crowd through guitars, horns, brass, and a get-on-up style not unlike the late, great James Brown.

SET LIST

"Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like)"

"Like A Mighty River"

"I'll Be Your Woman"

"Tears In The Diamond"

"Eventually" (Tame Impala)

"Is It Me"

