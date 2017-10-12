Watch Linkin Park's 'Carpool Karaoke' Episode, Dedicated To Chester Bennington

Filmed July 14, just a week before Chester Bennington died in July, Carpool Karaokehas released its Linkin Park episode with the blessing of Bennington's family and the band, dedicated to the singer's memory. Ken Jeong hosts this particular episode, and, given the fervor in which he sings along to "Numb," "In The End" and "Talking To Myself," the actor and comedian looks thoroughly stoked to share his screams with Bennington, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn.

OutKast's "Hey Ya," Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under The Bridge," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" and Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" are also in the set list. Jeong starts fake beef with Shinoda, Bennington teaches Jeong how to scream (or rather, "scring"), and they pull over to dance in front of some random person's house. It's silly and light, yet Bennington still finds time to talk about his children and their future: "I just want my kids to find something that they're passionate about."

Linkin Park will play its first show in memory of Chester Bennington at The Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 27. The band has established theto honor Bennington.

