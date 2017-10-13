Watch Fischerspooner and Caroline Polachek's Provocative New Video 'Togetherness'

The bedroom politics dictating a partnership have long been contested; in Fischerspooner's erotically charged new video for the song "Togetherness," they're choreographed. Extensive body shots and sharp dualities abound, with appearances from artist and DJ Juliana Huxtable and actor Juan Pablo Rahal. Chairlift singer Caroline Polachek plays the role of an Aphrodite of sorts, singing the contorted hook. Casey Spooner himself appears sporting an impressive mustache and (shirtless) shows he's been hitting the gym since the last Fischerspooner album, Entertainment, in 2009.

The video, which Spooner describes as very personal, celebratory and overtly homosexual, is the latest offering from Fischerspooner's forthcoming record, SIR. The album was produced by Michael Stipe and chronicles the period after Spooner ended a 14-year relationship. Frequent Beyoncé and Run The Jewels collaborator, Boots, co-produced "Have Fun Tonight" and added additional production on two other tracks on the new album.

Spooner and Stipe, who dated years ago, co-wrote the songs for SIR, partly at Stipe's home in Athens, GA where they once lived together. "He encouraged me to be more emotionally connected and to trust my voice," says Spooner in an email. "He also fought for a more raw vocal in the final production. He taught me new ways of creating melody and lyric. He was more than a producer. He was a mentor and a great friend who guided me through troubled times and captured my experience. He lifted me up at my lowest. This album is a document of that experience."

This is the second song Fischerspooner has released from SIR, but the first official single. Casey Spooner shared "Have Fun Tonight" in June, calling it "a queer dance ballad about polyamory (...or polyagony) encouraging your lover to go out and have fun without you."

Fischerspooner's new record SIR is out Feb. 16, 2018 on Ultra Records.

