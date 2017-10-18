Hear Sleater-Kinney's New Song, 'Here We Come'

In April, a long list of musicians, comedians and visual artists were announced for , featuring new and rare tracks from the likes of St. Vincent, Feist, Björk, Bon Iver and Helado Negro. The box set is a response to "lawmakers with extreme views [who] are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood," according to the creators of the project. "If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings."

Sleater-Kinney's entry to the box set is a new track recorded during the No Cities To Love sessions, an oblong punk squalor titled "Here We Come."

comes out digitally Oct. 20, with the physical release hitting Nov. 17.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.