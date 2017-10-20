© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Chris Stapleton Returns — Already — With 'Millionaire'

By Stephen Thompson
Published October 20, 2017 at 8:15 AM CDT
Chris Stapleton's new album, <em>From A Room: Volume 2</em>, comes out Dec. 1.

Back in May, Chris Stapleton released the year's best-selling country album to date in From A Room: Volume 1, the warmly received sequel to his award-bedecked 2015 debut, Traveller. Traveller had already made Stapleton a star, and Volume 1 quickly set the stage for another huge year. Produced with Dave Cobb, the record refined and showcased Stapleton's gift for making country music indistinguishable from folk, rock and, especially, soul.

It also, given its title, promised a sequel — and now a second Cobb-produced nine-song set, From A Room: Volume 2, will arrive Dec. 1. As you might expect, it's a natural companion to and extension of its predecessor, with seven original compositions book-ended by a cover of "Friendship" (popularized by Pops Staples) and the album's immensely ingratiating first single, on which the singer and collaborator/wife Morgane Stapleton cook up a slow-and-easy country-soul take on Kevin Welch's 2001 song "Millionaire."

From A Room: Volume 2tracklist:

1. "Millionaire"
2. "Hard Livin'"
3. "Scarecrow In The Garden"
4. "Nobody's Lonely Tonight"
5. "Tryin' To Untangle My Mind"
6. "A Simple Song"
7. "Midnight Train To Memphis"
8. "Drunkard's Prayer"
9. "Friendship"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Stephen Thompson
