New Mix: Tune-Yards, Parquet Courts' A. Savage, Balmorhea, More

It'd been more than three years since Tune-Yards released new music, but the singer and multi-instrumentalist Merrill Garbus is back, now as a duo with Nate Brenner. Her new single is a sonic thrill ride called "Look At Your Hands," and it's from her just-announced album, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life(out Jan. 19).Garbus says the new song is a meditation on the mess she feels the world is in and how various political and cultural -isms manifest themselves within her.

Also on the show:

Parquet Courts singer and guitarist Andrew Savage has his first-ever solo album out, under the name A. Savage, which features a whole lot of glorious guitar noise.

The Austin-based instrumental group Balmorhea makes its own kind of noise using jazz trumpet and ambient textures on the new album Clear Language.

Caroline Sallee, another Austin-based musician, has a beautiful debut album out under the name Caroline Says, with layers of ethereal harmonies and delicate melodies.

All that plus the remarkable, one-take improvisations of the Australian trio F ingers. The group's new album, Awkwardly Blissing Out,includes the cryptic lyrics of singer Carla Dal Forno, along with heavily processed acoustic guitar and electronics.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.