Arts & Culture

New Mix: Tune-Yards, Parquet Courts' A. Savage, Balmorhea, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published October 24, 2017 at 10:49 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Tune-Yards, Caroline Says, Balmorhea, A. Savage
It'd been more than three years since Tune-Yards released new music, but the singer and multi-instrumentalist Merrill Garbus is back, now as a duo with Nate Brenner. Her new single is a sonic thrill ride called "Look At Your Hands," and it's from her just-announced album, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life(out Jan. 19).Garbus says the new song is a meditation on the mess she feels the world is in and how various political and cultural -isms manifest themselves within her.

Also on the show:

  • Parquet Courts singer and guitarist Andrew Savage has his first-ever solo album out, under the name A. Savage, which features a whole lot of glorious guitar noise.

  • The Austin-based instrumental group Balmorhea makes its own kind of noise using jazz trumpet and ambient textures on the new album Clear Language.

  • Caroline Sallee, another Austin-based musician, has a beautiful debut album out under the name Caroline Says, with layers of ethereal harmonies and delicate melodies.

  • All that plus the remarkable, one-take improvisations of the Australian trio F ingers. The group's new album, Awkwardly Blissing Out,includes the cryptic lyrics of singer Carla Dal Forno, along with heavily processed acoustic guitar and electronics.

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
