© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Watch First Aid Kit Perform New Single 'It's a Shame'

XPN | By Bruce Warren,
Talia Schlanger
Published October 25, 2017 at 8:00 AM CDT

When you watch a band perform songs from a record that's yet to be released, you sometimes get the sense that there's still some sinking in and tinkering to do.

Conversely, First Aid Kit is already so deep in the pocket I imagine by the time the album that houses "It's A Shame" is released in 2018, they'll need longer pants. Their live harmonies are stirring, but not at all surprising; sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg have already spent one decade crystallizing their intertwining vocals.

What's most exciting to hear is how fully they've inhabited the Americana rumble of their sounds and the conviction of their ideas on stage. Lyrically, "It's a Shame" finds the Söderberg sisters navigating the disappointing aftermath of a breakup with grace, self-awareness and, maybe, a little joy: "No point in wasting sorrow / on things that won't be here tomorrow."

Can you say grounded? Maybe it's that exact worldview which allows the Söderberg sisters to perform from as deep a root as they do.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger