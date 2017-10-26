What song terrifies you? A few years ago, we asked our listeners to answer that question, and enshrined the feedback in a playlist. This year, we again besought you to help us DJ the most wicked Halloween party this side of the underworld by adding your picks for the freakiest songs of all time. Your selections ranged from Kate Bush's skittering "Waking the Witch" to Aphex Twin's menacing "Come To Daddy." We also mixed some chilling scores from Suspiria and The Exorcistalongside deeper cuts, like Throbbing Gristle's "Hamburger Lady." Stream our ever-mutating playlist below.

