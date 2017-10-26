© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What Song Terrifies You?

By Salvatore Maicki
Published October 26, 2017 at 10:58 AM CDT
Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath, pictured in his hot tub at home in Beverly Hills on Apr. 28, 1982.
What song terrifies you? A few years ago, we asked our listeners to answer that question, and enshrined the feedback in a playlist. This year, we again besought you to help us DJ the most wicked Halloween party this side of the underworld by adding your picks for the freakiest songs of all time. Your selections ranged from Kate Bush's skittering "Waking the Witch" to Aphex Twin's menacing "Come To Daddy." We also mixed some chilling scores from Suspiria and The Exorcistalongside deeper cuts, like Throbbing Gristle's "Hamburger Lady." Stream our ever-mutating playlist below.

Salvatore Maicki
