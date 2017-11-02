© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Listen To Alt.Latino's Sonic Altar For Dia De Los Muertos

By Felix Contreras
Published November 2, 2017 at 1:43 PM CDT
People gather in front of an altar in honor of the victims of Mexico's September 19 earthquake, in the site of a collapsed building at Tlalpan neighbourhood in Mexico City, on November 1, 2017.
Listener Irene Luna Guzman dedicates a song this week to her "Abi Delia."
/ Courtesy of Irene Luna Guzman
/
Every year we honor the celebration of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with a special show that stands as a sonic altar in tribute to friends and family we lost in the past year. The Mexican folk holiday is anything but creepy; it's a way to honor the recently departed, as well as ancient ancestors. We build this sonic altar each year with help from Alt.Latino listeners, who send us their dedications.

This year, we also took time to honor the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake in Mexico City, as well as the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico this fall.

It is a simple gesture, but we hope it helps with the healing during a very difficult time.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
