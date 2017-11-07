© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Phoebe Bridgers On World Cafe

November 7, 2017

Phoebe Bridgers has one of those voices that can make a rowdy arena crowd go silent and then leap to its feet. I saw it happen when she joined Conor Oberst on stage this past summer at the WXPN XPoNential Music Festival. I can't imagine many people in the crowd knew who she was before they heard Conor invite her on stage for a duet. By the time she was done — standing ovation.

No surprise that when Ryan Adams heard Phoebe sing, he invited her to come to his studio the very next day and ended up producing her debut EP Killer, which came out in 2015. Apparently, that involved being showered with a lot of snacks from 7-Eleven, and being gifted a guitar that Phoebe still uses — in fact, it's the one she's using for our session to play songs from her debut full-length album Stranger In The Alps. She starts us off with a live performance of "Motion Sickness." Hear the complete session in the player above.

