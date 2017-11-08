Who Brings Puppies To A Food Fight? Harry Styles, Of Course

For some reason, fans won't stop throwing kiwis at Harry Styles when he's onstage. It's gotten to the point where a Manchester supermarket has stopped selling kiwis to people under 25. (No, really.) Yes, he does have a song called "Kiwi" and, yes, it does kind of sound like the teased-out swagger of Def Leppard. So how does Harry Styles fight back? With impeccably dressed children, baked goods and puppies in a video for "Kiwi," a tri-force of cuteness that will not be stopped.

Harry Styles' self-titled album is out now.

