Arts & Culture

Daniel Johnston, 'Try To Love' (Live)

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published November 9, 2017 at 4:00 AM CST

An all-star band of musicians joined cult favorite singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston for a live performance of his songs. Ben Lee, Mike Watt, Maria Taylor, Joey Waronker and Guy Blakeslee acted as his backing band, while members of the Silver Lake Chorus provided backing vocals on this session standout: "Try To Love."

SET LIST

  • "Try To Love"

    • Photo: Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW.

    Watch Daniel Johnston's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

