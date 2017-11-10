© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Magda Sayeg: What's The Emotional Power Behind "Yarn Bombing"?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 10, 2017 at 8:19 AM CST

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeHow Art Changes Us.

About Magda Sayeg's TED Talk

From door handles to double-decker buses, Magda Sayeg "yarn bombs" inanimate objects by wrapping them in handmade knitting. She wants her bright, fuzzy artwork to make the world a little friendlier.

About Magda Sayeg

Considered to be the mother of yarn bombing, Magda Sayeg transforms urban landscapes into her own playground by decorating everyday objects with colorful knitted and crocheted works.

Her work has evolved from a single knitted stop-sign pole to large-scale installations around the world. She has also been featured at festivals and museums such as South By Southwest and La Museo des Esposizione in Rome.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 4  — Magda Sayeg: Double-Decker Bus (London, United Kingdom)
Magda Sayeg: Double-Decker Bus (London, United Kingdom)
/ Courtesy of Magda Sayeg
2 of 4  — Magda Sayeg: Bus (Mexico City, Mexico)
Magda Sayeg: Bus (Mexico City, Mexico)
/ Courtesy of Magda Sayeg
3 of 4  — Magda Sayeg: Soldier With Gun (Bali, Indonesia)
Magda Sayeg: Soldier With Gun (Bali, Indonesia)
/ Courtesy of Magda Sayeg
4 of 4  — Magda Sayeg: Dover Street Market (New York, New York)
Magda Sayeg: Dover Street Market (New York, New York)
/ Courtesy of Magda Sayeg

Arts & Culture
NPR/TED Staff