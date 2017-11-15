A Collection Of Christian Artifacts Unlike Any Other

You could say Washington, D.C. is also America’s museum capital. And this week, a new collection opens to the public. Just south of the National Mall, the Museum of the Bible will welcome visitors to a $500 million facility that uses a mix of art, technology and lavish architecture to educate guests about Christianity’s sacred text.

The museum is funded, in part, by the conservative Green family, owners of Hobby Lobby, a crafts franchise that successfully sued the federal government over religious objections to contraceptives as outlined in the Affordable Care Act. A new book, “Bible Nation: The United States of Hobby Lobby,” outlines how the evangelical Greens grew their wealth and power alongside a collection of antiquities, many of which are on display in the new museum.

GUESTS

David Trobisch, Director of collections, Museum of the Bible

Candida Moss, Edward Cadbury Professor of Theology, University of Birmingham; co-author, “Bible Nation: The United States of Hobby Lobby”

Mikaela Lefrak, Reporter/producer, WAMU

