Picture This: Life On Tour With Lo Moon

Though every band aims to eventually become a headliner, touring as an opening act is an important step. It allows a group to reach new fans, visit different places and gain inspiration from the act it's supporting. It can offer visions of successes and challenges to come, both on and off the stage.

Indie pop trio Lo Moon, which started to make waves in Los Angeles after the release of their debut song "Loveless," is in the midst of such a period. Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker and Samuel Stewart will play their very first headline show in L.A. this Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Troubadour.

The songs that the band has released — which include "This Is It" and, most recently, "Thorns" — hint at a debut album which will be well-received. It's likely to please fans of the bands they've toured with, such as London Grammar, Glass Animals and Phoenix.

From Oct. 10-15, Lo Moon opened for Phoenix in cities like Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Mich.; New Haven, Conn.; and Montreal, Quebec. In this photo journal, the trio offers a glimpse into their lives on tour, including stops at record stores, watching Phoenix from side stage and tracking vocals in hotel rooms.

All captions were written by lead singer Matt Lowell.

/ Lo Moon / Santa puts on her jacket before she heads out into the cold of Montreal.

/ Lo Moon / The boys from Phoenix taken from the side stage in Columbus, Ohio. What a treat to share the stage with this amazing band. Thanks for having us guys!

/ Lo Moon / Before every gig on this tour we passed around peppermint oil. We run it in our hands and take a deep breath. It's becoming somewhat of a pre-show ritual. This one was right before we hit the stage in Montreal!

/ Lo Moon / We had to visit Third Man Records when we were in Detroit. What an amazing place!

/ Lo Moon / Sam near the Buffalo, N.Y. waterfront. We played next to a pretty amazing old brewery.

/ Lo Moon / The Fillmore in Detroit: "PHOENIX WSG LO MOON."

/ Lo Moon / Phoenix's lighting director Pierre Claude and their front-of-house engineer Matt West, tuning the P.A. and testing the lights. Love their tour jackets.

/ Lo Moon / Tracking some vocals on a demo in Montreal, Quebec. We love setting up mobile studios in our hotel rooms.

/ Lo Moon / This photo was taken in the parking lot of our first gig with Phoenix in Columbus, Ohio. We turned the parking lot into a soccer field and our ball got stuck under the band's bus. Sterling and Sam fetched it out with a long broom.

/ Lo Moon / Having a quick laugh before load-in. I don't remember exactly what we were laughing about here, but we seem to be on one.