Aussie electro-pop gurus Cut Copy brought their kaleidoscopic disco sound into our studio for a live set. "Black Rainbows" showcases the best of their new album, Haiku from Zero.

SET LIST

"Black Rainbows"

Photo: Davis Bell/KCRW.

Watch Cut Copy's fullMorning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

