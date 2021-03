In this word game, contestants must identify a common two-word phrase, then move the first letter of the second word to the end of the first word to form a completely new phrase. Perfect for fans of wordplay, cruise ships, and Cruise's hips.

Heard On Mozhan Marnò: Diaries, Screenplays, And Blacklists

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.